Woman rescued shortly before train hits car stuck on tracks in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two people helped rescue an elderly Colorado Springs woman from her car as it sat in the path of a train.

Colorado Springs Gazette marketing manager Brad Doll says a homeless woman flagged him down at about 9:45 p.m. Thursday at S. Royer and E. Las Vegas streets and asked him to help persuade the driver to get out of her car.

Helga Rodgers told KKTV that she didn’t want to leave her car because she wanted to try to move it off the tracks.

Doll was eventually able to get her into his car.

A police officer who arrived told him to move his car farther from the tracks. Doll says the train smashed into the stranded vehicle just seconds after he moved his car out of harm’s way.

Doll says the homeless woman left before she could be thanked.