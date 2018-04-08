‘Toy Story 4’ to be released in 2019

Disney and Pixar Animation Studios have announced the release date for the highly anticipated “Toy Story 4.”

The fourth installment in the popular movie franchise will premiere in theaters on June 21, 2019, according to a post on their Facebook page.

The sequel was announced several years ago but was previously delayed.

The series debuted in 1995 and stars a sheriff named Woody played by Tom Hanks and an astronaut, Buzz Lightyear, voiced by Tim Allen.

“Toy Story 2” was released a few years later in 1999 and “Toy Story 3” premiered in 2010 and featured a conclusion to Andy’s journey with his childhood toys.

In 2015, Disney said that “Toy Story 4” would revolve around a love story involving Woody and Bo Peep but there has been no statement about the movie’s plot since.