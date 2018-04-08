Temperatures cool down Monday with chances for showers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It has been a windy and mild Sunday up and down the Front Range. Winds will quiet down in the lower elevations after sunset tonight with breezy winds sticking around in the foothills and mountains.

A few isolated rain showers will make their way across the Front Range and onto the eastern plains this evening. Scattered snow showers will continue in the mountains tonight and through the day tomorrow.

Denver will start off Monday with mostly cloudy skies and a few isolated rain and snow showers. There could be snow showers for the Monday morning drive but they aren't expected to bring any big impacts. Showers will clear by mid morning and could leave behind a dusting of snow on cooler surfaces in some spots.

Temperatures start out into the 30s on Monday in Denver and will reach the upper 50s by the afternoon. Winds will be breezy at times but nowhere near as strong as today. Denver and the Front Range will have a 10% chance of an isolated rain shower in the afternoon.

Scattered showers in the mountains on Monday will bring another 1-7 inches of snow on top of over two feet that fell in some places this weekend.

Temperatures warm up to the 70s Tuesday through Thursday with dry conditions in Denver. Highs will be close to 80 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday.

Another storm system moves in on Friday knocking temperatures back down to the 50s.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.