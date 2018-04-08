Sunday’s forecast brings breezy, mild temps to Denver as mountain snow continues

DENVER — Wind will be the biggest issue for the Denver metro area as we end our weekend, with gusts as high as 30 to 40 miles per hour during the afternoon. Highs will be a few degrees warmer than Saturday, reaching the low 60s.

Meanwhile in the mountains, scattered snow showers will continue throughout the midday and afternoon hours. Temperatures will stay in the 30-40s with breezy conditions as well.

Clouds will build through the evening and overnight hours across the Front Range. A stray shower or two can’t be ruled out, but majority of the area will stay dry through the start of the day on Monday as temperatures drop into the mid-30s.

Monday will remain breezy and cloudy, as temperatures reach the upper 50s. An isolated shower will be possible, but majority of the moisture will stay over the high country.

As we head into the middle of the work week, the weather story will be all about the warmth. Highs will jump well above average, reaching the 70s and 80s across the Front Range from Tuesday through Thursday. Conditions will be breezy at times, with mostly sunny and dry conditions.

Our next system will move into the region by Friday, bringing in the risk for mountain snow and rain for the I-25 corridor. This appears to be a quick moving system, with sunshine and mild temperatures returning by Saturday.

