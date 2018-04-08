Several in custody in connection with Edgewater homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDGEWATER, Colo. -- There’s been a big break in a case involving the murder of a man who was picking up dinner at an Edgewater restaurant.

On Sunday, Edgewater’s police chief said his officers have the car and several people in custody in connection with the case.

The murder of Andrew Jenicek in the community of Edgewater sparked huge concerns and a major investigation by this community’s police.

Police John Mackey said, “We have video tape surveillance from the incident Thursday evening. We’ve been working with that tape to identify further the vehicle that was involved. We believe last evening we came in contact with both the vehicle and multiple occupants that we are continuing to investigate now.”

Police had been looking for a white Mitsubishi Eclipse that that had been spotted on several surveillance cameras.

The 27-year-old had gone to pick up a BBQ dinner for himself and his girlfriend at the strip center at 20th and Sheridan next to Sloan’s Lake.

He was stepping out of his car in the parking lot when he was shot in the chest and killed.

Four people have been detained and are now being questioned.

Chief Mackey said, “They are not under arrest at this point. We do need to do additional investigation but at this point we believe these are the people responsible."

Jenicek was not robbed. Police have no motive in the case.

Jenicek and his girlfriend lived just three blocks from the restaurant

He was a popular football player at D ’Evelyn high school and enjoyed rescuing animals.

The Jenicek Family thanked Edgewater police for the progress in the case.

Still, police are asking anyone with information in this case to give them a call.