Sean Newcomb dazzles, Braves beat Rockies 4-0

DENVER — Sean Newcomb pitched into the seventh inning, Nick Markakis and Dansby Swanson hit back-to-back homers and the surprising Atlanta Braves beat the Colorado Rockies 4-0 on Sunday.

Newcomb (1-1) allowed three hits in the first inning before retiring the next 16 batters to help the Braves take two of three in Colorado’s home-opening series. The left hander struck out nine and didn’t issue a walk. He left after allowing consecutive hits to Nolan Arenado and Trevor Story to begin the seventh.

Kyle Freeland (0-2) allowed three runs, stuck out five and walked two in six innings for the Rockies. The Denver native had one out in the sixth before giving up deep balls to Markakis and Swanson that made it 3-0.

Fill-in centerfielder Mike Tauchman jumped into the wall on Markakis’ shot. The collision knocked Tauchman on his back and catapulted his glove over the wall.

An inning earlier, Ozzie Albies had an RBI double off Freeland. Albies homered off Chris Rusin in the seventh to put Atlanta up 4-0.

Colorado scored only six runs in the series and was shut out at home for the first time since May 27, 2017, against St. Louis. The Rockies had a runner in scoring position in the eighth but third baseman Charlie Culberson helped thwart the threat with a catch that took him over the rolled-up tarp and into the stands.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: 3B Johan Camargo (oblique) is expected to continue his rehab assignment through Wednesday and could be back by next weekend’s series with the Chicago Cubs.

Rockies: OF Charlie Blackmon, who exited Saturday’s game in the 10th inning. was out of the starting lineup with back stiffness. “Charlie will be fine,” Colorado manager Bud Black said. “A day-to-day situation.” … RHP Jeff Hoffman (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Sunday and is expected to pitch for Class A Advanced Lancaster on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Braves: Julio Teheran (0-0, 10.13 ERA) opposes the Washington Nationals and two-time reigning National League Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer on Monday. Teheran has been knocked around in his first two starts of the season, allowing nine earned runs in eight innings.

Rockies: On Monday, RHP Jon Gray (1-1, 2.45) will face the San Diego Padres for a second straight start after tossing seven shutout innings against them five days ago. Gray appeared to find his touch after a rough first start of the year at Arizona, fanning seven while not issuing a walk.