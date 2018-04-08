Police locate vehicle stolen from Boulder gas station; suspect sought

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder and Denver police are investigating a vehicle theft that resulted in serious bodily injuries Sunday.

Officers are searching for a woman who stole a vehicle from the Conoco located at 4700 Baseline Rd. in Boulder at around 8:25 a.m.

The victim said he left his keys in his 2006 Blue Nissan Xterra with Washington license plate 28ATK and went inside the store.

He then saw a heavy-set Hispanic woman between the ages of 30 – 35 years-old, wearing all dark clothing, get behind the steering wheel of his car.

The man ran after the woman and grabbed the suspect as she put the car in reverse and dragged the victim across the parking lot. The woman also hit another person in the parking lot.

The owner of the car was transported to Boulder Community Health with serious bodily injuries.

The other injured person sustained minor injuries and refused medical treatment.

The vehicle sustained rear end damage, a broken passenger tail light and a shattered rear window.

A call came in to Denver police at 10:50 a.m., alerting the department to the location of the vehicle. Officers found the car at a 7-Eleven at 7295 E. 7th Ave.

The car was impounded and there is no picture of the specific vehicle available.

Police are still searching for the suspect in the theft.