Littleton King Soopers recalls possibly spoiled meat

LITTLETON, Colo. — King Soopers in Littleton issued a recall Sunday on an undetermined amount of self-serve and packaged meat sold at the 8126 South Wadsworth location.

The recall comes amid temperature concerns with the store’s refrigerated cases which may have resulted in the growth of spoilage organisms or pathogens.

The self-serve and packaged meat, poultry, and side dish items were sold from April 4 to April 7.

The problem was discovered on April 7 when the company was notified that the refrigerated cases’ temperature fail-safe was disabled by a construction team during the store’s remodel.

No reports of illness or injury have been reported to date. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Customers who have purchased the product listed should not consume it and should return it to the store for a refund or replacement.

A full list of the possibly affected products can be found below.

Ground Beef

Ground sausage

Beef – Steaks, Roasts, stew meats

Fresh Pork – Chops, Roasts, diced, ribs

Hams

Lunchmeats

Bacon

Breakfast Sausage

Dinner Sausages

Hot Dogs

Convenience Meals – Ready to Eat Pre cooked meats, potatoes and sides

Lunchables

Fresh Chicken

Fresh turkey

Ground poultry