Investigation continues into potential “fight clubs” at Englewood Middle School

MORRISON, Colo – Many concerned parents are reaching out to the Problem Solvers about the Englewood School District’s response to a now viral video showing a student fight on campus.

The district originally told FOX31 the fight was an isolated incident. But, after hearing from parents, they’re now admitting it may have stemmed from an online fight club group.

The Superintendent sent a letter to parents over the weekend acknowledging that district officials and police are investigation pages and groups on social media referred to as “Fight Club” and “Englewood Fights”.

In a separate statement to FOX31, however, a district spokesperson insisted that “The idea that any incidents are connected is false.”

“I think they are all connected just due to the culture and everything at the school,” a parent of an Englewood Middle School 7th grader, who wished to remain anonymous, told FOX31.

She believes there is a culture of violence at EMS and that the school has done nothing to stop it.

“Kids are picking fights just to be videotaped and posted on social media,” she said.

According to her son, kids who are in the fight club post videos of themselves hitting other students on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Snapchat.

“I’m at work and I’m just constantly thinking about if my son is safe at school or what’s going on,” she said.

At the beginning of March, she says her son was attacked at school after an incident where he accidentally hit another student with a water bottle.

“He not only suffered a concussion but bruising of both eyes. He’s suffering from PTSD right now and still having serious problems with headaches,” she said.

Englewood Schools will have an increased security presence at the Englewood Campus beginning on April 9th. It will also be retraining staff on how to handle fights between students.