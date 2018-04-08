Boulder Police: Woman steals SUV, injures two people

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER, Colo. — A woman stole an SUV and injured two people in the process on Sunday, according to Boulder Police.

One of the victims, the SUV’s owner, was seriously injured and sent to a hospital. Denver police later found the stolen vehicle. As of late Sunday, authorities were still searching for the suspect.

“I got hit right here where the bricks are at,” a bystander and victim named Richard told FOX31.

Richard said he was heading to the gas station’s restroom when the suspect ran him down and threw him about five feet into the air.

Police said the crime happened just before 8:30 Sunday morning when a man left his keys inside his 2006 Nissan Xterra and a woman—described as heavy set and in her 30s— took the opportunity to make a getaway.

“She just bailed ... and he was screaming bloody murder,” Richard said. “He was holding on for dear life.”

Richard said the SUV’s owner tried his best to stop the woman by holding onto her as she started to speed away.

“He gave her like about 8 good punches,” Richard explained.

Richard, who said he’s dealing with some bruising, told paramedics he didn’t want to a hospital. Police said the car’s owner was taken to Boulder Community Health with serious injuries.

Tips that help authorities arrest and prosecute the suspect could lead to a $1,000 reward, according to a Boulder police press release.

A detailed description of the suspect has not been released.