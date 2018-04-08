Boulder County family credits dog from rescuing them from house fire

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A Boulder County family is crediting their dog for saving their lives after their home caught on fire on early Saturday morning, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said.

The family was woken up by their 14-year-old dachshund, Sam, who was barking. When the family woke up, they discovered smoke inside the home and immediately called 911.

The sheriff’s office said that the family had electrical problems earlier in the evening when the power turned off and wouldn’t reset.

There were no working smoke detectors in the home so had it not been for Sam, the fire might not have been detected until it was too late, authorities said.

Authorities said the home sustained some damage as a result, but it will be repairable.

There were no injuries.