Authorities locate suspects accused of killing man walking to Edgewater restaurant

EDGEWATER, Colo. — Edgewater police believe they have located the vehicle and individuals responsible for killing a man who was walking to an Edgewater restaurant on Thursday night, police said on Sunday.

In a statement, the police department said that they believe “they located the Mitsubishi Eclipse and individuals responsible” for the murder of 27-year-old Andrew Jenicek.

Jenicek was shot and killed at 2001 Sheridan Blvd. on April 5. Jenicek had reportedly left his car and was walking to a restaurant to pick up dinner when he was gunned down.

The motive for the shooting has not been released.

Jenicek grew up in Littleton and graduated from D’Evelyn High School. He was living in Lakewood at the time of his death.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family.

