Workouts at Littleton gym raise money to ‘Support the Shield’

LITTLETON, Colo. -- 'Back the Blue' workouts took place at a gym in Littleton Saturday.

People went to workout at Live For This: Fitness and at the same time raised money to Support the Shield and buy safety gear for police officers. One kit costs $1,400.

The fundraiser benefits Shield 616 which works to equip every officer with necessary advanced active shooter and crowd control gear. Additionally, Shield 616 provides a support group for officers and their families to turn to any time it's needed.

Live For This: Fitness is at 8081 South Broadway in Littleton. Saturday's event was scheduled to go until about 1:30 p.m.

