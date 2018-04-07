Weekend storm system bringing heavy mountain snow, rain to the Denver metro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Despite a few isolated flurries across the Denver metro area and eastern plains to start the weekend, the majority of our Saturday will have cloudy, seasonal and dry conditions. Expect highs to reach the upper 50s, which is right where we should be this time of the year.

Mountain showers will develop during the second half of the day. Conditions will stay dry along the Front Range until 6 to 7 p.m., which is when rain chances will start to increase. Periods of heavy rain will be possible throughout the overnight hours and start of the day on Sunday, but with temperatures staying above freezing, expect precipitation to stay as rain for the Denver metro area.

In the mountains, a Winter Storm Warning has been issued from 9 p.m. Saturday until 9 a.m. Sunday. Although a few snow showers will linger through the end of our weekend on Sunday, most of the accumulation will come in the overnight hours Saturday into Sunday, with totals ranging from 5 to 15 inches.

Out on the eastern plains, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Yuma, Cheyenne and Kit Carson Counties as freezing rain and snow will add for dangerous driving conditions. This advisory goes until 8 a.m. Sunday.

After a few isolated showers to start the day on Sunday, conditions will clear and dry out by the afternoon, bringing in some peeks of sunshine and breezy conditions. Highs will be in the low 60s to end our weekend.

As we head into the upcoming work week, the weather story will be all about the heat! Highs will hit the 70s and 80s Tuesday through Thursday with windy and dry conditions. Our next chance for rain/snow arrives Friday into the upcoming weekend.

