Suspect in fatal stabbing considered armed and dangerous

DENVER — Police are searching for a suspect in a fatal stabbing that took place inside a Sysco distribution center warehouse on Thursday night, the Denver police Department said.

The stabbing happened in the 5000 block of Beeler Street about 10 p.m.

A Sysco spokesman confirms an altercation happened between two workers. A medical examiner confirmed Anthony Miles-Hollis, 28, was killed.

Saturday, police released information regarding the suspect in the stabbing and warn the public that Dawaune Ellis should be considered armed and dangerous.

Ellis, 24, is described as a black man, 5-feet-7 and 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He is wanted in connection with the homicide and any information should be reported to 911 immediately.