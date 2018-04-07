4-alarm fire burns at Trump Tower in NYC

NEW YORK— Firefighters are at the scene of a fire at Trump Tower in New York City.

#FDNY members are on scene of a 3-alarm fire at 721 5th Ave Manhattan. There are currently no injuries reported pic.twitter.com/PKuPZBu70E — FDNY (@FDNY) April 7, 2018

The Fire Department says the blaze broke out on the 50th floor shortly before 6 p.m. Eastern Time on Saturday.

Photos posted on Twitter show flames and smoke coming out of windows at the midtown skyscraper.

#FDNY members remain on scene of a 4-alarm fire, 721 5th Ave in Manhattan. There is currently one serious injury to a civilian reported. (Photo credit: @nycoem) pic.twitter.com/0Smiljyupg — FDNY (@FDNY) April 7, 2018

A tweet from the New York Fire Department noted that there is one serious injury.

President Donald Trump’s business is based at Trump Tower and his residence is there, but he has spent little time in New York since taking office.