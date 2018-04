GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — An earthquake shook the ground near Glenwood Springs early Saturday morning.

The weak tremor, registering as a 2.7 magnitude quake, was recorded in the Flat Tops, roughly 18 miles from Glenwood Springs.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake happened just after 1:00 a.m. but only a handful of people – if any – could have possibly felt the effects.

It’s unclear whether any buildings sustained damage.