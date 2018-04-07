× Man held following woman’s death in Wheat Ridge released from jail

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — A man who had been in custody in a case related to the death of a woman a week ago has been released from jail.

The district attorney decided not to file charges against 64-year-old Randy William.

A spokeswoman for Wheat Ridge police said he was released Friday and added “the investigation is still active and ongoing.”

Police took William into custody Monday after a suspected homicide last week.

Investigators said Jennifer Myers was found dead in his home.

Her death happened in the 10700 block of West 46th Avenue about 11:20 p.m. Friday, March 30.

Police did not say why the district attorney’s office decided to release William.