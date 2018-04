× Inmate accused of assaulting officer at Limon Correctional Facility

LIMON, Colo. — An inmate is accused of assaulting and injuring an officer at the Limon Correctional Facility.

A statement from the Department of Corrections Friday says staff were able to stop the assault and restrain the inmate, identified as Ryan Spear.

The correctional officer was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries.

Spear has been transferred to another facility.

An investigation into the incident is underway.