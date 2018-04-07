Heavy mountain snow moves in tonight bringing travel impacts and fresh powder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Another storm system is moving into Colorado tonight bringing heavy snow to the mountains, rain to the Front Range, and a wintry mix to the eastern plains.

Rain and snow have already started to make their way across the mountains bringing light rain showers to parts of the Front Range this evening. Denver has a chance to see scattered light rain showers this evening through mid morning on Sunday before clearing out.

Mountains valleys will see rain this evening change over to snow tonight as temperatures drop. Snow will be heavy at times in the central and northern mountains with totals ranging from 5 to 15 inches by the end of Sunday. This will bring great ski conditions for ski resorts but there is also an increased threat for an avalanche. Back-country skiing is not advised today or tomorrow.

Heavy snow in the mountains will make travel tough. A Winter Storm Warning is in place until 9 a.m. Sunday. Roads will be icy and snow-packed with low visibility.

The eastern plains will see freezing rain and a wintry mix tonight through Sunday morning. A winter weather advisory is in place for the plains until 8 a.m. Sunday where one half of an inch of snow is possible and one tenth of an inch of ice accumulation. Roads will be icy in these spots late tonight and early tomorrow morning.

Denver will see a few scattered rain showers Sunday morning but will clear up for midday and the afternoon. High temperatures will climb to the 60s with breezy winds and a 10% chance of an isolated shower in the evening.

Temperatures will dip down to the mid 50s on Monday with a 10% chance of a rain shower in the evening.

Tuesday through Thursday will be dry and warm on the Front Range. Temperatures will heat up to the upper 70s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Another storm system moves in on Friday cooling temperatures to the 50s and increasing chances for rain.

