At-risk man missing from Arapahoe County

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Arapahoe County deputies are searching Saturday night for a 22-year-old man considered at-risk.

Authorities did not elaborate why Tristan Martinez is considered at-risk but ask the public to call 911 if you know his whereabouts.

Martinez was last seen at roughly 2:30 p.m. at the Smoky Hill Library.

He is described as 5-feet-9 and 170 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes and was wearing a white sweatshirt, grey jeans, black and red shoes and a black backpack at the time of his disappearance.