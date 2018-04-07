× 4 killed in crash on I-76 near Sterling

STERLING, Colo. — Four people were killed in a crash early Saturday on I-76 near Sterling in northeast Colorado.

Colorado State Patrol spokesman Gary Cutler said the first call about the crash at 12:10 a.m.

There was a jack-knifed semi on the highway about five miles from Sterling at mile marker 130.

A vehicle hit the semi and went under it. Cutler said four people inside that vehicle died.

I-76 was closed in both directions until about 7:20 a.m. when westbound reopened. Eastbound reopened at about 10 a.m.

Cutler said a second semi went into a ditch near the scene, but it did not come into contact with the other two vehicles.

Roads were slick in eastern Colorado from Friday’s storm and the spokesman said weather could’ve been a factor in the crash.

This story is developing