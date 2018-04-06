Yoga on the Rocks tickets up for sale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Yoga on the Rocks tickets go on sale starting tomorrow for season passes at AXS.com. For single tickets and 4-packs go to CorepowerYoga.com and click on Events to buy tickets on Saturday April 14th. If you have never done this you want to this year. Corepower yoga classes will consist of a 60-minute power vinyasa session. One dollar of every Corepower ticket sold will go to Yoga Foster, an organization that empowers educators with yoga and mindfulness.