LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A grill that had been left on caused $100,000 worth of damage to a Lakewood home Thursday night.

According to West Metro Fire, the fire started on the deck and quickly spread to the rest of the home on the 1900 block of South Urban.

The occupants of the house were able to get out when the smoke detectors sounded the alarm.

The fire department ended their tweet with a reminder that #SmokeDetectorsSaveLives.