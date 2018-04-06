Study shows baby wipes may worsen food allergies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Millions of parents use baby wipes every day to keep little ones clean.

A warning comes from a Northwestern University study, which found the wipes join genetics, dust and certain foods as possible triggers for allergies.

Dr. Peter Cvietusa, a Kaiser Permanente allergy expert, explains, “The baby wipes take away the lipid layer of the skin drying it out and making it more porous which them leads to the development of food allergies.”

Medical experts say the creation of this “doorway” for food allergens to enter the body can put many children at risk.

Dr. Cvietusa adds, "It can be anywhere on the skin anywhere the skin's porous and these food particles, molecules can get in there and start triggering an allergic reaction.”

Children with skin disorders can be at a higher risk. The symptoms of the onset of an allergic reaction can include hives, some lip swelling, red splotches around the mouth and vomiting.

Dr. Cvietusa adds that the risk can be eliminated by simply opting to use a cloth and clean water rather than baby wipes.