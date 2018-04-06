Snow, falling temperatures likely to impact Rockies’ home opener

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Snow will develop just after the morning rush hour in Denver on Friday after falling in Fort Collins, Greeley and northeast Colorado earlier in the day.

Rain could mix in briefly, but snow will continue through lunch and into the afternoon before tapering off in the evening.

There will be 0-3 inches of accumulation across the Front Range.

With the snow comes colder temperatures that will fall through the 30s in the afternoon and into the 20s by 4 p.m.

It will be cold and wet for the Rockies' home opener against the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 p.m., but the game likely be delayed.

It's possible the game can start about 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., but temperatures will be in the 20s.

The mountains can expect 3-8 inches of total snowfall. The biggest totals will be above 9,000 feet.

Residual light snow will continue in the mountains on Saturday. a much heavier slug of snow moves in Saturday evening into Sunday morning.

This moisture could generate 12 inches of accumulation above 9,000 feet.

The Pineapple Express sends chunks of moisture into Colorado on Saturday and Sunday. That means rain showers are possible both days with highs in the upper 50s.

A stray shower is possible on Monday. Then it's off to the races with high temperatures approaching 80 degrees.

