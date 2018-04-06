Rockies ‘snowpening’ doesn’t deter fans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It was wet and cold, but plenty of Rockies fans still found ways to have fun during Friday’s home opener. Fans who spoke to FOX31 had plenty of layers, beer and good company.

For the most part, people made it through the chilly weather with positive attitudes.

“This is beautiful weather,” one man said with a laugh. “Come on … suck it up. It’s Rockies!”

Scores of fans could be seen leaving the game early but did not have intentions of going home. Bars and restaurants surrounding the ballpark were packed with people looking for warmth about halfway through Friday’s game.

Rain is expected throughout the weekend, but weather forecasters say relief is coming! Saturday is expected to be warmer.