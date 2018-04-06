Rockies honor Colorado’s fallen sheriff’s deputies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- There was a special honor Friday at the Colorado Rockies for a woman touched by tragedy.

Before the game, Gracie Parrish, the widow of Douglas County Deputy Zackari Parrish who was killed in the line of duty New Year's Eve, was on the field.

She was there while the team and the fans honored Zack, along with Adams County Deputy Heath Gumm and El Paso County Deputy Micah Flick, who were also killed in the line of duty recently.

Watch the video to see the ceremony, and the strength of one woman that can help us all.