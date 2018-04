DENVER — The Rockies home opener is in a weather delay Friday afternoon as light but steady snow continues to fall across Denver.

Welp, we are officially in a weather delay. We will pass along additional information as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/GmF0e0bhWv — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) April 6, 2018

The team has no other details on when the game, which was scheduled for 2:10 p.m., will begin.

If the game is played Friday it could stand as the coldest opening day in Rockies history.

We will keep updating this story and let fans know if players will take the field this afternoon.