If you love the Rockies and you love lululemon fitness wear, the two have come together just in time for opening day. Colorado's Best host and AFAA Fitness Instructor Joana Canals got to try out some of the gear. The Colorado Rockies logo is on all of your favorite lulu styles. They've got t-shirts, leggings, tanks and jackets. And they have it in the men's gear too. The Rockies branded product is available at three lululemon locations in Cherry Creek, Park Meadows and their newest store in the Highlands.
Rockies and lululemon team up
