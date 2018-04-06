Police looking for suspect in Englewood bank robbery

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Police are asking for help identifying a man who allegedly robbed an Arapahoe Credit Union in Englewood on Monday.

The bank, located at 303 E. Hampden Ave., was robbed at roughly 3:10 p.m. by a man who approached a teller, demanded money and then fled on foot.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 40 to 50 years old, approximately 5-feet-8, with a heavier build.

He was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt with an orange logo and a blue and orange Broncos hat with camouflage on the back.

If you have any information about the crime or can help identify the suspect, call 303-629-7171.