Plan your family vacation now

If you are planning some active family fun, Summer and Fall cabin reservations just opened at the YMCA of the Rockies. They have a Snow Mountain Ranch location in Winter Park and another in Estes Park. The snow Mountain Ranch location has a new dog park and the new Spruce Saddle Adventure Zone with a bouldering wall, pendulum swing and ropes course. The Estes Park location has zip lines, a nature center, climbing walls and a new teen backpacking camp this summer.