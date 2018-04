Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Norwegian Air launches the first ever non-stop flights from Denver to Paris, Monday, April 9th! To help celebrate, we've got a Paula's Picks Giveaway for Two premium-class roundtrip tickets to Paris! Click HERE to enter your chance to win the tickets plus several amazing bonus gifts from Hotel Barriere Le Fouquet's, LinkParis.com, and Paris Passlib

We'll announce the winner on Colorado's Best, Wednesday, April 11th!