Man shot, killed while walking to Edgewater restaurant; suspects sought

EDGEWATER, Colo. — The murder of a 27-year-old man yielded no arrests and Edgewater police are reaching out to the public for help finding the suspects involved in the crime.

According to a statement from the Edgewater Police Department, Andrew Janicek was shot and killed at 2001 Sheridan Blvd. on March 5.

Janicek had reportedly left his car and was walking to a restaurant to pick up dinner when he was gunned down.

Police describe the shooter as a Hispanic male, 5-feet-6 and 150 pounds. He has black hair in a “fade style haircut.”

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a silver or white sedan, possibly a Mitsubishi Eclipse.

The motive for the shooting has not been released. Anyone with information is urged to contact Edgewater police.

Janicek grew up in Littleton and graduated from Devlin High School. He was living in Lakewood at the time of his death.