Girl is victim of bullying and a ‘fight club’ in video of school fight her mother says

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- A disturbing video that made the rounds on social media, shows an Englewood Middle School student beating up on a fellow female student. The mother of the girl shown in the video receiving punches, is speaking out saying this is part of a dangerous trend and more must be done to stop it.

A spokeswoman for the school district is calling the fight an isolated incident.

But Ina Robertson says her daughter was the victim of what she describes as bullying and a fight club.

Robertson says the fight happened at the school on Thursday. A video of the fight shows her daughter pulled by her book bag by the other female student, and then punched on the head multiple times.

Eventually you see her daughter get up and walk away.

Robertson says she doesn’t believe the school is doing enough in terms of discipline or her concerns that this is part of a larger problem. She says she’s seen social media pages that encourage students to beat up others, record it, and post the video online.

“There’s one scene where they recorded my daughter’s hair. They recorded it and told my child: ‘Come get your hair. I see you.’ You know it’s terrible behavior. Who would do such a terrible thing like that? Encourage their behavior?” questioned Robertson.

We reached out to the Englewood School District about the fight and Julie McMorris, the district’s spokeswoman said this was a fight between two middle school girls over a boy and was an isolated incident.

When asked about concerns over a ‘fight club’ McMorris insisted this was an isolated incident and the student responsible is facing disciplinary action.

We asked about the video of the fight circulating on social media and her response was:

“Of course we are concerned about the video because it sensationalizes a violent and disturbing incident. Unfortunately, social media allows for disturbing isolated incidents to be shared and aggrandized, resulting in the retraumatization of the students and families involved.”

A spokesperson for the Englewood Police Department confirmed the incident and said one female juvenile was issued a summons for assault. We asked about the alleged fight club and the spokesperson said the department would look into it and get back to us.

Meanwhile, Robertson says her daughter suffered a concussion during the fight. Doctors told Robertson her daughter would have to rest for 7-10 days. She doesn’t know if she wants her daughter to return to the school after her rest period.