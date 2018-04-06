Denver Post apologizes after using wrong photo for visitors guide to Coors Field

DENVER — The Denver Post apologized Friday morning after photos of the front page of the Life & Culture section went viral.

Under the headline, “The ultimate visitors guide to Coors Field” was a large photo — only it wasn’t the home of the Rockies at 20th and Blake streets in Denver.

Instead, it was a panoramic shot of Citizens Bank Park, the home of the Philadelphia Phillies.

The photo was a Getty Images shot, not one from its own staff, taken during Game 2 of the National League Division Series between the Rockies and Phillies on Oct. 4, 2007.

The Post said it was a production error. The Post, along with the Boulder Daily Camera, Longmont Daily Times-Call and Loveland Reporter-Herald, has been produced at a design hub in Boulder for the past year.

All of the newspapers are owned by Media News Group.

Due to a production error, an image of Citizens Bank Park ran in place of Coors Field on the cover of today's Life & Culture section. Please enjoy this beautiful image of Coors Field photographed yesterday. The Denver Post sincerely regrets the error. pic.twitter.com/0bwW2snOLb — The Denver Post (@denverpost) April 6, 2018

Deputy sports editor Matt Stephens said the sports staff didn’t see the mistake until after it was printed, saying it was “obviously a bad look.”

The beleaguered newspaper, which has laid off numerous writers and editors the past three years, was roasted on social media for the mistake.

After the Rockies posted a shot of Coors Field ahead of its home opener, the Phillies had a joke at the ready.

What a lovely photo of Citizens Bank Park. Right, @denverpost? 😉 https://t.co/CHV1mC4Gr2 — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) April 6, 2018

Others didn’t hold back, either.

Weird how the Denver Post laid off a ton of journalists, then printed a photo of the stadium in Philadelphia with "Phillies" all over it and called it Coors Field, I'm sure those are two totally unrelated things that happened. https://t.co/0aGY5oym5O — (16) Jesse Specolorado (@jessespector) April 6, 2018

I take zero joy in pointing out the errors of other reporters. But when you show a stadium in Philadelphia instead of Coors Field for the @Rockies home opener, it might be because you’ve fired too many great journalists. pic.twitter.com/1L4G4AaUoE — Jeremy Hubbard (@JeremyHubbard) April 6, 2018

"I can't believe the Denver Post put the wrong stadium on the cover of the paper on opening day…" [Remembers the last 5 years of decisions by the Denver Post] "I take back my last comment, I can absolutely see the Denver Post making that mistake." pic.twitter.com/HBvc6EvrNI — Teej (@TJCarpenterShow) April 6, 2018

