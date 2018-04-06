Denver Post apologizes after using wrong photo for visitors guide to Coors Field

DENVER — The Denver Post apologized Friday morning after photos of the front page of the Life & Culture section went viral.
Under the headline, “The ultimate visitors guide to Coors Field” was a large photo — only it wasn’t the home of the Rockies at 20th and Blake streets in Denver.
Instead, it was a panoramic shot of Citizens Bank Park, the home of the Philadelphia Phillies.
The photo was a Getty Images shot, not one from its own staff, taken during Game 2 of the National League Division Series between the Rockies and Phillies on Oct. 4, 2007.
The Post said it was a production error. The Post, along with the Boulder Daily Camera, Longmont Daily Times-Call and Loveland Reporter-Herald, has been produced at a design hub in Boulder for the past year.
All of the newspapers are owned by Media News Group.
Deputy sports editor Matt Stephens said the sports staff didn’t see the mistake until after it was printed, saying it was “obviously a bad look.”
The beleaguered newspaper, which has laid off numerous writers and editors the past three years, was roasted on social media for the mistake.
After the Rockies posted a shot of Coors Field ahead of its home opener, the Phillies had a joke at the ready.
Others didn’t hold back, either.