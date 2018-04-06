× CSU student banned from campus after threats of violence, fighting with police

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Colorado State University student Joshua “Yeshua” Jackson was banned from the campus Friday due to “threatening behavior and generalized threats of violence regarding schools,” according to University police.

In an announcement Friday, authorities said Jackson is not legally allowed on campus and has recently been charged in connection with threats, verbally accosting individuals earlier this week, a bias-motivated crime, and engaging in physical violence while in police custody.

Police describe Jackson as 24-years-old, 6-feet-1, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If he is seen on campus or approaching campus call or text 911 immediately.