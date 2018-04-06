Cold start to the weekend, here’s the next 24 hours hour-by-hour

Temperatures have ‘tanked’ following a strong cold front that came through the region early Friday. In many cases, we are feeling a 40-degree drop as a result of this front.

With the colder temperatures comes the low clouds and snow for Denver. Here’s how the next 24 hours will play out for the chance of freezing drizzle and snow around the greater metro area:

The peak in the precipitation chance will happen this evening during the next potential round of snow to move through, then the energy of this system moves south and Denver will be 'drier' until later Saturday when a rain chance moves in.#cowx @KDVR @channel2kwgn pic.twitter.com/0fQ1L3JnOq — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) April 6, 2018

Temperatures during the next 24 hours do rebound but not soon enough from a travel perspective. Any area roads that are wet now will likely be ice covered this evening unless treated by road crews. Temperatures this evening and overnight will be in the 20s.

Temperatures the next 24 hours will warm-up but not tonight. I expect areas of roadways to become ice covered this evening.#cowx @KDVR @channel2kwgn pic.twitter.com/ihi82wQ6xD — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) April 6, 2018

Rain, freezing drizzle, and snow will all be possible across the state through the evening and into early Saturday morning. This activity will clear for a lot of us midday Saturday before another round moves through later Saturday into Sunday morning, that will be mostly a rain chance for Denver and may impact Saturday evening’s Rockies game.

This unsettled weather is great for the remaining open ski areas, some of which will receive 6 to 12 inches if not more for the higher terrain throughout the weekend. Travel to the ski areas may be an issue from Denver, however, with a winter driving conditions along I-70 in the mountains.

Weekend temperatures in the high country will be in the 40s, mostly, and 50s for the city. Warm weather fans, next week will be quite warm by Wednesday and Thursday (Denver to hit the 70s).

I’ll update the forecast frequently with the latest hourly information to keep your weekend plans as convenient as possible.

