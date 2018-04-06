× Braves roll over Rockies 8-3 at frigid home opener in Denver

DENVER — Brandon McCarthy pitched six solid innings and delivered a two-run double that chased German Marquez in the fifth inning of the Atlanta Braves’ 8-3 win over the Colorado Rockies on a frigid Friday that marked the second-coldest game in Coors Field history.

It was 27 degrees when the Rockies’ home opener began after an hour-long delay caused by sleet and snow. That was just 4 degrees warmer than when these teams met in Denver on April 23, 2013, in the coldest first-pitch temperature in major league history.

McCarthy (2-0) allowed three runs and five hits, more than enough for the hot-hitting Braves, who lead the majors with a franchise-best 56 runs through seven games.

Marquez (0-1) gave up seven, seven hits and six walks in 4 2/3 innings.

He allowed a solo homer to Ozzie Albies in the first and walked two batters before Preston Tucker’s sacrifice fly and Dansby Swanson’s two-run triple made it 4-0.

Colorado got a run back in the bottom half when Carlos Gonzalez lined a run-scoring triple to right-center. Gonzalez added a solo homer in the fourth, a 445-foot shot into the right field bleachers, and two batters later Trevor Story also went deep for the first time this season with a 442-footer.

McCarthy, the first Braves pitcher to last six innings so far, followed Swanson’s two-out RBI triple in the fifth with a two-run double that made it 7-3 and chased Marquez.

Peter Moylan, Jose Ramirez and Shane Carle combined to throw three scoreless innings for Atlanta.

Swanson, who singled in the third, came close to hitting for the cycle — he drove a pitch to the track in right field in the seventh. In the ninth, he lined out to shallow right.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: C Kurt Suzuki played for the first time since bruising his right hand when he was plunked by a pitch on March 30. Manager Brian Snitker said Suzuki will also catch Sunday. “Going forward, it will be four out of five. I don’t want to wear him out,” Snitker said. … Snitker said 3B John Camargo looks “fine defensively but looked a little rusty offensively” while playing for Class A Florida. Snitker said Camargo will DH on Saturday after playing shortstop Friday.

UP NEXT:

Atlanta sends RHP Anibal Sanchez (0-0) to the mound Saturday night, and Colorado counters with RHP Bettis (1-0).