Boulder City Council gives initial approval to assault weapons ban

BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder City Council passed the first read of an ordinance that will ban the sale and possession of assault weapons in the city,.

The ordinance was passed unanimously after a five-hour hearing during which nearly 150 people spoke.

The proposed ordinance would also ban high-capacity magazines and bump stocks.

The city council will possibly vote on the measure two more times before it becomes law.

“This is not a knee-jerk reaction,” Councilwoman Jill Adler Grano told the Daily Camera. “If it were a knee-jerk reaction, it would have come after the first mass shooting and there have been hundreds. I think it’s time to say ‘enough.'”

She also told the newspaper that she believes the ordinance is constitutional because it does not strip residents of their Second Amendment rights because it doesn’t guarantee the right to an assault rifle.