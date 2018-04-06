Big changes at Coors Field for Rockies’ 25th anniversary season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- There are several changes at Coors Field for the 2018 Rockies season. The team plays its home opener on Friday against the Atlanta Braves.

There will be some new, unique food items this season.

Everything from a Rocky Mountain Po Boy to Chicken and Purple Slaw Taco Trio and Mile High Mac and Cheese will be on the menu.

There's also the Triple Play Dog, which is an extreme hot dog topped with pulled pork, bacon bits and purple slaw.

Also, Rockies Fritters, which is a fried purple berry fritter topped with a sweet rum glaze, will be available.

"We take trends of the ballpark, fan feedback," Aramark general manger Brian Arp said. "And it's actually one our favorite times of the year during the offseason to get ingredients together and play around with something that really works."

The cost of the items range from $7 to $9.

The team also installed a larger net to protect fans in the lower sections from flying bats and balls.

The other 29 Major League Baseball stadiums created a safer environment for fans.

The netting behind home plate was replaced with an upgraded material. But it will now extend at the same height to the ends of each dugout.

"The main reason we are doing this is to expand the protection for fans sitting in close proximity to home plate," Rockies vice president of ballpark operations Kevin Kahn said.

Several studies have been conducted over the years and on average, more than 1,700 fans are injured by broken bats or foul balls every season.

Also this year, a new scoreboard has been installed in left field.

It is made up of more than 6.8 million LED lights and the shape is of the Rocky Mountains.

The screen measures more than 8,300 square feet, 258 percent larger than the previous scoreboard.

Or to compare, it is the size of 784 60-inch TV screens. The video quality has also been improved.

"The dynamic of the picture that you are going to see will be in better detail," senior director of in-game entertainment and broadcasting Kent Krosbakken said.

"And you'll be able to see those diving catches and great throws and strikeouts even better."

Besides the new scoreboard, the Rockies also updated the scoreboard control room, sound and in-game entertainment, including what will be seen on the big screen during games.