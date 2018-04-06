× A Bit of Boston

A Bit O’Boston, which, by namesake alone, you probably could’ve guessed. What you might not guess, however, is that this food truck is importing tradition from the east coast to right outside Denver, with quality that can only be described as a mile high for the mile high city. It’s really that good, that authentic, and that much of a must try. At A Bit O’Boston, they’ve hand crafted a big menu full of bigger portions to satisfy even the biggest appetites. Wanna lobstah? A Bit O’Boston givin’ it to you in a few forms: on that classic lobster roll, and lobster bites. Another must try is their wicked awesome chowdah, oh, and they’ve got some crab, too, bringing the best of the sea to you. But that’s not all. A Bit O’Boston’s got a bit of those all American classics too, including a hamburger, cheeseburger, hot dog, roast beef sandwich and more. So why wait? Instead, find A Bit O’Boston for a foodie experience you won’t find anywhere else. Well, maybe except Boston, but you’re in Colorado, so trust us, it’s worth the trip!