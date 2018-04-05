Winter weather for Rockies Home Opener

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The forecast continues to show a blast of winter conditions is heading to Denver & the Front Range for Friday. We are expecting a cold front to come roaring in from the north early Friday morning. We will reach our high temperature of about 40 degrees in Denver around 9AM. The wind will start to gust as the front rolls through by late morning to around Noon. Temperatures will start to fall quickly into the 30s and head below freezing by around 2-3PM. There will be snow as well starting by the lunch hour and lasting into early evening. Light accumulation of up to an inch is possible in most places across metro Denver. The roads will turn slick due to the rapidly falling temperatures. So, the evening commute could be slick & slow.

As far as the Rockies home opener...here is our forecast:

#cowx just updated my @Rockies Home Opener forecast...snow is likely with less than an inch accumulation possible...it will be windy with falling temps...dress like you're going skiing...this will be a COLD GAME! If they are able to play... pic.twitter.com/ukmQ9vdaGW — Dave Fraser (@DaveFraserWX) April 5, 2018

And, once we get by Friday's wintry weather we will have additional rain showers with some wind over the weekend.

#cowx a soggy outlook for the first 3 @Rockies home games at @Coorsfield...Friday is clearly nasty...be prepared for wet weather on Saturday & Sunday too pic.twitter.com/qNxysxXyeh — Dave Fraser (@DaveFraserWX) April 5, 2018

