Police ‘sting’ at Golden bike shop stops crime spree suspect

GOLDEN, Colo. — It appears Michael John Mancuso picked the wrong bike shop to mess with.

Golden Police say the 28-year-old attempted to fraudulently buy a mountain bike this week, but the employees of the Golden Bike Shop were one step ahead.

Employees say when Mancuso came in Monday, he picked out a bicycle, then said his “dad” would pay for it over the phone.

One member of the Golden Bike Shop, though, had heard of that method before.

So, police were called in and they set up a time for Mancuso to come back and pick up the $5,000 bicycle.

When Mancuso arrived at the bike shop the next day, he was arrested. But not before there was a chase that was captured on video.

Mancuso is being held in the Jefferson County Jail.

He had felony warrants in Jefferson County, Boulder County, Lakewood and Clear Creek County.