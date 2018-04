Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER – Snow, ice and blustery wind could make the Rockies opening day feel more like winter instead of spring.

Fans at the Rockies store at Coors Field were busy buying jackets, hats and other warm purple appeal. Friday could be the coldest home opener in Rockies franchise history.

“You’ve got to be Colorado tough and just deal with the weather and just enjoy the ballgames,” fan Andy Vigil told FOX31.

Workers at Coors Field said they are stocking up on extra hot chocolate.