Pro-gun standup held by students at Woodland Park High School

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — Some students and community members organized a pro-gun standup at Woodland Park High School on Wednesday.

A nationwide walkout was held last month to honor victims killed in the Parkland, Florida, shooting, demanding tougher gun-control laws.

Two students led the group at Woodland Park with speeches in favor of the Second Amendment and constitutional rights, KKTV reports.

“We have had a movement to spark the nation and to let them know that we are not open to a gun ban and we support our Second Amendment all day, every day,” 11th-grader Garrett Niles told the station.

“My generation specifically is facing things that have never been seen before in this nation and we need to open the door for conversation before we can truly find a solution to this problem,” junior Emily Arseneau told the station.

Students said there should be more guns, not a ban, to serve as protection.

“Solutions that I personally believe in is arming better people in our schools with more guns,” Niles said. “That’ll easily scare away a shooter any way you look at it.”

Woodland Park is about 20 miles northwest of Colorado Springs.