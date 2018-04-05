One year later: Family, police continue search for killer of Denver man

DENVER — More than one year since Henry “H.T.” Wagner was fatally shot near his east Denver driveway, his killer remains at large. The Denver Police Department released a video Thursday calling for the public’s help.

It includes an interview with Cassandra Wagner, Henry’s wife.

“It still feels unreal even though it’s been a year,” said Cassandra.

Wagner’s family has contributed to a $25,000 reward being offered through Metro Denver Crime Stoppers since June of last year. However, investigators have not been able to track down a suspect.

“We have not found anyone who counted themselves as his enemy. And at this point, a year into it, we are without a suspect. We are asking for the public’s help,” said DPD Det. Daniel Andrews.

Wagner, 56, was shot the evening of April 1, 2017 on the 600 block of Olive Street near East Sixth Avenue and Quebec Street. Paramedics took him to Denver Health Medical Center, but staff there could not revive him.

“When I got to the hospital, my son was there. And at some point, two people came in and told me that Henry’s wounds were not survivable,” said Cassandra. “I would like the person to pay the consequences of their actions. It’s senseless.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).