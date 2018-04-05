New report details prevalence of sexual harassment at Capitol

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A new report, made public Thursday, highlights the pervasiveness of sexual harassment at the Colorado Capitol.

The report, compiled through interviews and surveys of 500 people who work at the Capitol, can be read here.

Statistics:

27% of those surveyed observed or experienced harassment.

91% of those who observed or experienced harassment saw elected officials do it.

Just 13% reported the behavior.

39% fear retaliation for reporting.

According to the report, respondents observed harassment most often at functions outside of the Capitol. However 69% observed behavior inside offices and 59% observed inappropriate behavior in public hallways and work places.

The report by Investigations Law Group has cost taxpayers over $100,000 so far according to officials.

Recommendations:

The group recommended a three person HR team to be created to handle and investigate harassment complaints going forward

The group recommended the General Assembly create "The Office of Legislative Culture" to employ these individuals

Another recommendation included a non partisan panel to handle any consequences as a result of a complaint

Reaction:

Most lawmakers tell FOX31 Political Reporter Joe St. George that reforms will be gradually enacted over the next few months. As for reaction?

Rep. Faith Winter, the lawmaker who first exposed the culture at the Capitol, says she was "not surprised by the numbers in the report" hoping her story and others will change the Capitol forever.

"There is still a lot of concern that those that are most vulnerable, the interns, the aides the lobbyists, are less believed," Winter said.