More Americans should carry opioid overdose reversing drug, surgeon general says

DENVER — According to Dr. Carl Clark, Colorado has an opioid crisis. “Some of our rural communities, It’s absolutely devastating but even in Denver where I am we have three opioid deaths every day.”

Colorado State Representative Leslie Herod shares the doctor’s diagnosis. “The opioid situation in Colorado and in Denver is definitely a crisis.”

It’s a nationwide crisis as well and that is why the United States Surgeon General, Dr. Jerome Adams, is recommending that more Americans carry the opioid overdose reversing drug naloxone.

The surgeon general says the number of overdose deaths in the US have doubled from 21,000 in 2010 to 42,000 in 2016.

Some say traditional methods of treatment are not cutting it. “In the past it was the jail and the emergency room. That’s a huge problem for all partners who are involved,” said Representative Herod.

Herod says she has no problem herself getting involved, “I have Narcan on my desk on the floor in the state capital right now.”

The first step in recovery, she says, is staying alive.