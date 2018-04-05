Milk Market’s Pop-Ups

Lou’s Breakfast Sandwich

 

Recipe:

  • 4 eggs
  • 2 slices of sharp cheddar cheese
  • 2 TBS milk
  • 2 TBS butter
  • 2 buttermilk biscuits cooked
  • 2 sausage patties
  • 1 cup arugula
  • 1 lemon

Directions

  • Crack eggs into bowl and whisk in milk- whisk thoroughly
  • Heat skillet and cook sausage fully. Remove from skillet.
  • Slice biscuit in half and place sausage on one half with cheese on the other and do a light toast
  • Add butter and eggs to skillet and scramble
  • Place eggs on top of sausage add arugula on top of eggs, squeeze lemon over arugula and enjoy

Milk Market’s Pop-Ups will offer guests a chance to get a first taste of everything from freshly prepared pastries and morning coffee, to fluffy bao buns and deliciously spicy Nashville Hot Chicken.

CONCEPT: Lou’s Hot Chicken: a Denver favorite has been ressurected! Fans of Lou’s can expect the same delicious juicy and spicy Nashville hot chicken that made the former Lou’s Food Bar famous.

WHEN: Saturday, April 7th from 4-8 p.m.

LOCATION: Vesper Lounge, 233 E 7th Ave, Denver, CO 80203

TICKETS: $5 are available for purchase here.  Ticket price includes Lou’s Nashville style Hot Chicken and sides.  Specialty cocktails and beverages available for purchase.

CONCEPT: Bao Chica Bao + MoPoke: Bao Chica Bao celebrates the cloud-like and perfectly steamed bao buns that have been a neigborhood favorite at Bones in Denver while MoPoke offers the ultimate Hawaiian expereince with fresh fish over rice and the perfect accoutrouments to transport tastebuds to the island.  WHEN: Sunday, April 8th from noon – 3 p.m.

LOCATION: Bones, 701 Grant St, Denver, CO 80203

TICKETS: $5 tickets are available for purchase here. Ticket price includes a variety of Bao Chica Bao buns and MoPoke selections.  Specialty cocktails and beverages available for purchase.

CONCEPT: Morning Jones: delicious coffee and flaky pastries are always on-hand at Morning Joes, ideal for a morning coffee run or an afternoon pick-me-up.

Bonus: Yoga session with CorePower Yoga from 8-9 a.m. in the alley!

WHEN: Saturday, April 21st from 8-11 a.m.

LOCATION: The alley @ Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St, Denver, CO 80202

TICKETS: $5 tickets are available for purchase here. Ticket price includes Morning Jones pastries, one draft latte and CorePower yoga session.

 

CONCEPT: Mano Pasteria: mano, meaning hand in Italian, features quintessential hand-rolled pastas to enjoy at Milk Market or at home.

WHEN: Sunday, April 22nd from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

LOCATION: Osteria Marco, 1453 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80202

TICKETS: $5 tickets are available for purchase here. Ticket price includes fresh Mano Pasteria pasta and salad.  Specialty cocktails and beverages available for purchase.

CONCEPT: Ruth’s Butchery: a one-stop-shop for the best Colorado-raised meats, Ruth’s Butchery is a tribute to Jacqueline’s grandmother who famously made the best hamburger around.

WHEN: Saturday, April 28th from 5-8 p.m.

LOCATION: Salt & Grinder, 3609 W 32nd Ave, Denver, CO 80211

TICKETS: $5 tickets are available for purchase here. Ticket price includes a juicy Ruth’s Butchery burger & side.  Specialty cocktails and beverages available for purchase.

 