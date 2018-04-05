Lou’s Breakfast Sandwich
Recipe:
- 4 eggs
- 2 slices of sharp cheddar cheese
- 2 TBS milk
- 2 TBS butter
- 2 buttermilk biscuits cooked
- 2 sausage patties
- 1 cup arugula
- 1 lemon
Directions
- Crack eggs into bowl and whisk in milk- whisk thoroughly
- Heat skillet and cook sausage fully. Remove from skillet.
- Slice biscuit in half and place sausage on one half with cheese on the other and do a light toast
- Add butter and eggs to skillet and scramble
- Place eggs on top of sausage add arugula on top of eggs, squeeze lemon over arugula and enjoy
Milk Market’s Pop-Ups will offer guests a chance to get a first taste of everything from freshly prepared pastries and morning coffee, to fluffy bao buns and deliciously spicy Nashville Hot Chicken.
CONCEPT: Lou’s Hot Chicken: a Denver favorite has been ressurected! Fans of Lou’s can expect the same delicious juicy and spicy Nashville hot chicken that made the former Lou’s Food Bar famous.
WHEN: Saturday, April 7th from 4-8 p.m.
LOCATION: Vesper Lounge, 233 E 7th Ave, Denver, CO 80203
TICKETS: $5 are available for purchase here. Ticket price includes Lou’s Nashville style Hot Chicken and sides. Specialty cocktails and beverages available for purchase.
CONCEPT: Bao Chica Bao + MoPoke: Bao Chica Bao celebrates the cloud-like and perfectly steamed bao buns that have been a neigborhood favorite at Bones in Denver while MoPoke offers the ultimate Hawaiian expereince with fresh fish over rice and the perfect accoutrouments to transport tastebuds to the island. WHEN: Sunday, April 8th from noon – 3 p.m.
LOCATION: Bones, 701 Grant St, Denver, CO 80203
TICKETS: $5 tickets are available for purchase here. Ticket price includes a variety of Bao Chica Bao buns and MoPoke selections. Specialty cocktails and beverages available for purchase.
CONCEPT: Morning Jones: delicious coffee and flaky pastries are always on-hand at Morning Joes, ideal for a morning coffee run or an afternoon pick-me-up.
Bonus: Yoga session with CorePower Yoga from 8-9 a.m. in the alley!
WHEN: Saturday, April 21st from 8-11 a.m.
LOCATION: The alley @ Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St, Denver, CO 80202
TICKETS: $5 tickets are available for purchase here. Ticket price includes Morning Jones pastries, one draft latte and CorePower yoga session.
CONCEPT: Mano Pasteria: mano, meaning hand in Italian, features quintessential hand-rolled pastas to enjoy at Milk Market or at home.
WHEN: Sunday, April 22nd from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
LOCATION: Osteria Marco, 1453 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80202
TICKETS: $5 tickets are available for purchase here. Ticket price includes fresh Mano Pasteria pasta and salad. Specialty cocktails and beverages available for purchase.
CONCEPT: Ruth’s Butchery: a one-stop-shop for the best Colorado-raised meats, Ruth’s Butchery is a tribute to Jacqueline’s grandmother who famously made the best hamburger around.
WHEN: Saturday, April 28th from 5-8 p.m.
LOCATION: Salt & Grinder, 3609 W 32nd Ave, Denver, CO 80211
TICKETS: $5 tickets are available for purchase here. Ticket price includes a juicy Ruth’s Butchery burger & side. Specialty cocktails and beverages available for purchase.