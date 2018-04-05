Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lou’s Breakfast Sandwich

Recipe:

4 eggs

2 slices of sharp cheddar cheese

2 TBS milk

2 TBS butter

2 buttermilk biscuits cooked

2 sausage patties

1 cup arugula

1 lemon

Directions

Crack eggs into bowl and whisk in milk- whisk thoroughly

Heat skillet and cook sausage fully. Remove from skillet.

Slice biscuit in half and place sausage on one half with cheese on the other and do a light toast

Add butter and eggs to skillet and scramble

Place eggs on top of sausage add arugula on top of eggs, squeeze lemon over arugula and enjoy

Milk Market’s Pop-Ups will offer guests a chance to get a first taste of everything from freshly prepared pastries and morning coffee, to fluffy bao buns and deliciously spicy Nashville Hot Chicken.

CONCEPT: Lou’s Hot Chicken: a Denver favorite has been ressurected! Fans of Lou’s can expect the same delicious juicy and spicy Nashville hot chicken that made the former Lou’s Food Bar famous.

WHEN: Saturday, April 7th from 4-8 p.m.

LOCATION: Vesper Lounge, 233 E 7th Ave, Denver, CO 80203

TICKETS: $5 are available for purchase here. Ticket price includes Lou’s Nashville style Hot Chicken and sides. Specialty cocktails and beverages available for purchase.

CONCEPT: Bao Chica Bao + MoPoke: Bao Chica Bao celebrates the cloud-like and perfectly steamed bao buns that have been a neigborhood favorite at Bones in Denver while MoPoke offers the ultimate Hawaiian expereince with fresh fish over rice and the perfect accoutrouments to transport tastebuds to the island. WHEN: Sunday, April 8th from noon – 3 p.m.

LOCATION: Bones, 701 Grant St, Denver, CO 80203

TICKETS: $5 tickets are available for purchase here. Ticket price includes a variety of Bao Chica Bao buns and MoPoke selections. Specialty cocktails and beverages available for purchase.

CONCEPT: Morning Jones: delicious coffee and flaky pastries are always on-hand at Morning Joes, ideal for a morning coffee run or an afternoon pick-me-up.

Bonus: Yoga session with CorePower Yoga from 8-9 a.m. in the alley!

WHEN: Saturday, April 21st from 8-11 a.m.

LOCATION: The alley @ Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St, Denver, CO 80202

TICKETS: $5 tickets are available for purchase here. Ticket price includes Morning Jones pastries, one draft latte and CorePower yoga session.

CONCEPT: Mano Pasteria: mano, meaning hand in Italian, features quintessential hand-rolled pastas to enjoy at Milk Market or at home.

WHEN: Sunday, April 22nd from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

LOCATION: Osteria Marco, 1453 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80202

TICKETS: $5 tickets are available for purchase here. Ticket price includes fresh Mano Pasteria pasta and salad. Specialty cocktails and beverages available for purchase.

CONCEPT: Ruth’s Butchery: a one-stop-shop for the best Colorado-raised meats, Ruth’s Butchery is a tribute to Jacqueline’s grandmother who famously made the best hamburger around.

WHEN: Saturday, April 28th from 5-8 p.m.

LOCATION: Salt & Grinder, 3609 W 32nd Ave, Denver, CO 80211

TICKETS: $5 tickets are available for purchase here. Ticket price includes a juicy Ruth’s Butchery burger & side. Specialty cocktails and beverages available for purchase.